Lady Pirates shutout Weimar, punch ticket to State Championship Game

By Christopher Williams
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crawford is headed to the state title game after shutting out Weimar 1-0.

Kenzie Jones was cold-blooded in the pitching circle, striking out four batters and allowing just two hits all game!

Jones and the Crawford defense also got three consecutive outs to keep Weimar off the board with the bases loaded in the sixth.

Head Coach Kirk Allen said after the game: “It is the same thing she has been doing all year long - I almost expect it now. She is just so good, such a warrior... it is just Kenzie being Kenzie again.”

Jones said after the game that the intense sixth inning was actually fun for her and her team, explaining, “those are the reasons I play the game!”

Haley Holmes hit a hard grounder through to center field to bring Kylie Ray home in the fourth inning for the only run of the game.

Crawford will play the winner of Stamford and Lovelady in the state title game Wednesday at 7 PM.

The Stamford Bulldogs beat Crawford 5-4 to win the championship in 2021.

