Advertisement

Popular bridge closed for repairs due to age, fire damage

The S.17th St. Bridge in Waco will be closed until at least October for repairs.
The S.17th St. Bridge in Waco will be closed until at least October for repairs.(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A heavily used bridge in Waco is going to be closing Wednesday.

City of Waco officials say the S. 17th St. Bridge is old and was damaged by fire and needs to be repaired.

“The bridge is 60 somewhat years old, it’s been in ‘not so good’ condition for a couple years now, that fire that happened a couple years ago did not help matters either,” said Curt Caldwell, project engineer for the City of Waco.

The one-way bridge is a straight shot from Interstate 35 into downtown Waco.

“We do realize there’s a lot of people that do use it,” said Caldwell. “For the last couple weeks we’ve put a message board on the bridge itself asking drivers to start seeking alternate routes.”

The project got underway Tuesday, however, the bridge won’t be closed until Wednesday, officials say.

Caldwell is overseeing the project.

He says they’re going to refurbish the bridge deck and structural elements.

“There’s some holes forming along some existing joints, wear and tear over the years is just causing that to get bigger and bigger, so we’re going to go ahead and repair and reconstruct,” said Caldwell.

Back in 2019, the bridge was damaged during a large warehouse fire at the old Langford Distribution Co. building.

However, Caldwell says the fire’s damage was mostly cosmetic and age is the bigger problem.

“Nothing severely structural, but more cosmetic if you will on the fire end,” said Caldwell.

Starting Wednesday, S. 17th St. will be closed from Franklin Ave. to Webster Ave. -- traffic will be detoured to 11th St., and the area under the bridge will be off limits to the public.

“We’ve got a detour plan setup, we plan on carrying the public along a signalized route,” said Caldwell. “Approaching the 17th Street bridge from I-35, at Webster we’ll take a right and then we’ll go down Webster and we’ll take a left on 11th, and go from Webster on 11th all the way up to Waco Dr.”

Caldwell says they’re asking for patience from drivers, but it will be for a shorter timeline than anticipated.

“This will be a short duration project, that’s the good news, it’ll only last the summer months basically from now until October,” said Caldwell.

The project’s original timeline was slated for completion in March of 2023.

“The contractor is feeling that he can get it done by October, so that will be a nice reprieve if that’s in fact the case,” said Caldwell.

When finished, he says the public likely won’t notice much of a visual difference, but drivers should feel a difference.

“The bridge had some pretty rough joints so those will be gone, so it will be a nice smooth ride over the top of it when it’s all said and done,” said Caldwell.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Clayton Freeman, 39
Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Crawford softball beats Weimar in the state semifinals
Lady Pirates shutout Weimar, punch ticket to State Championship Game
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
Uvalde schools police chief completed active shooter training before shooting, records show
Helping victims before EMS arrives
Helping victims before first responders arrive
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
Uvalde school police chief blamed for slow response to shooting is not responding to investigators, state police say