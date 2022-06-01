Sterlin McGruder appointed new principal at Waco High School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon on Tuesday announced her appointment of Sterlin McGruder as the next principal of Waco High School.

The school district said McGruder has served as an administrator in education for 19 years, with a total of 23 years in the education field.

McGruder spent many of those years in Grand Prairie Independent School District. Most recently, he held the position of principal of Northeast Early College High School for Austin Independent School District.

“Principal McGruder is an experienced campus administrator ... I’m impressed with his leadership ability and the strong knowledge and understanding of advanced academic programs,” said Kincannon.

“I am so excited about the opportunity to lead Waco High School students through the most pivotal time in their lives. My goal is to build upon the sense of community that already exists. I believe that school is not just a space for learning, but a place where dreams are born,” said McGruder.

“Being new to the Waco area, my priority will be to build relationships with the community, staff members, and most importantly with the parents and students of the Waco High School family.”

