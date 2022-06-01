TDCJ spokesman says ‘false alarm’ in overnight search for escaped inmate in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice called an overnight search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez a “false alarm.”

Robert Hurst told News 3′s Donnie Tuggle there was a tip someone had spotted the escaped convicted killer, but no one was found after law enforcement officials searched through the night and into early Wednesday morning.

Highway 21 east of Brazos County was closed for several hours while authorities searched an area near the Navasota River. The road was reopened by 5:00 a.m.

Lopez was last seen on May 12 when he escaped custody while being transported by bus. The 46-year-old is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds.

A KBTX crew reported seeing several TDCJ trucks traveling along Highway 21 around 8:00 a.m. with people checking driveways and properties along the road.

The Madison County Sheriff Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning saying, “All roadways in North Zulch are back open as normal. Law enforcement will be in the area as the search continues. Please, if you see something, say something.”

Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook Post (KBTX)

Law enforcement officials continue urging everyone to report anything suspicious by calling 9-1-1.

