Advertisement

TDCJ spokesman says ‘false alarm’ in overnight search for escaped inmate in Madison County

Gonzalo Lopez
Gonzalo Lopez(KWTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice called an overnight search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez a “false alarm.”

Robert Hurst told News 3′s Donnie Tuggle there was a tip someone had spotted the escaped convicted killer, but no one was found after law enforcement officials searched through the night and into early Wednesday morning.

Highway 21 east of Brazos County was closed for several hours while authorities searched an area near the Navasota River. The road was reopened by 5:00 a.m.

Lopez was last seen on May 12 when he escaped custody while being transported by bus. The 46-year-old is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds.

A KBTX crew reported seeing several TDCJ trucks traveling along Highway 21 around 8:00 a.m. with people checking driveways and properties along the road.

The Madison County Sheriff Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning saying, “All roadways in North Zulch are back open as normal. Law enforcement will be in the area as the search continues. Please, if you see something, say something.”

Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook Post
Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook Post (KBTX)

Law enforcement officials continue urging everyone to report anything suspicious by calling 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Clayton Freeman, 39
Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77
Tommie Rodall, 28
Bell County Jailer terminated, arrested, charged with organized crime inside jail
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
70 missing children found in operation including west Texas agencies

Latest News

Sterlin McGruder is the new principal of Waco High School
Sterlin McGruder appointed new principal at Waco High School
Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives at a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25,...
Abbott requests special legislative committee following Uvalde shooting
The bill defines “addiction” as kids under 18 who are both harmed — either physically,...
Supreme Court blocks Texas law on social media censorship yesterday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3M bond.
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing East Texas dentists