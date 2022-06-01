Trial underway for man accused of sexually assaulting Bellmead girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A recent high school graduate testified Wednesday that Kedrick Deandre Harris sexually assaulted her at a relative’s home in Bellmead when she was 12.

Harris, 23, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.

The girl, now 18, told jurors she was asleep on a couch at her aunt’s home on Clover Drive in Bellmead in September 2016 when she was awakened by Harris. She said he pulled down her pants, put his hand over her mouth and sexually assaulted her while her sister slept nearby in the living room.

“When he was done, he was done,” she said. “I just laid there and then I went to school the next day.”

Harris was at the home because he was living there with a relative of the girl, who has a child with Harris, she said.

Harris, who has been in jail 740 days, was arrested in 2019 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in the alleged sexual assaults of the teen who testified Wednesday and one of her relatives.

Harris is on trial only in the alleged sexual assault of one of the girls. However, prosecutors Will Hix and Tara Avants planned to call the other girl to testify against Harris on Wednesday.

The girl, who is now 17, was subpoenaed by the district attorney’s office to be in court, but she did not show up, prompting DA’s office staff members to search for her Wednesday evening. If she can be found, prosecutors expect to call her to the stand when the trial resumes Thursday morning.

Avants told the jury in opening statements that Harris sexually assaulted the girl “again and again” starting in 2018 on her 14th birthday.

The allegations surfaced several years later after a relative of the girls learned of the alleged sexual abuse, Avants said.

Dallas attorney Matthew Pillado, who is defending Harris with attorney Morgan McNabb, told jurors in his opening statement there will be evident “holes” in the girls’ stories.

“You will see how a small lie grew and grew and grew where they couldn’t back out of it,” Pillado said. “Details matter and I believe you will find that it will all add up to reasonable doubt.”

In other testimony Wednesday, Amber Howell, a former Bellmead police detective, testified that delayed outcries in sexual assault cases involving children are common, especially when family dynamics come into play.

Harris also has a pending indictment charging him with possession of methamphetamine, which police said they found on him when he was arrested in 2019.

