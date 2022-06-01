Advertisement

Uvalde schools police chief completed active shooter training before shooting, records show

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo(KGNS)
By CBS News
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS NEWS) - Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, under fire for the delayed law enforcement response to the shooting massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, recently completed active shooting training courses prior to the fatal incident, records obtained by CBS News show.

Community members continue to question the law enforcement response to the shooting that left 21 people dead — 19 of them children — and more than a dozen others injured.

On December 17, 2021, Arredondo of completed an eight-hour school-based law enforcement training on active shooter situations at Southwest Texas Junior College, according to a personal status report provided to CBS News by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Arredondo, who has worked at the school district since 2020, completed eight hours of the same course on August 25, 2020 and 16 hours of a “Terrorism Response Tactics - Active Shooter” course on June 10, 2019, records show.

CLICK HERE to read the full CBS News report.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Clayton Freeman, 39
Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Crawford softball beats Weimar in the state semifinals
Lady Pirates shutout Weimar, punch ticket to State Championship Game
Helping victims before EMS arrives
Helping victims before first responders arrive
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
Uvalde school police chief blamed for slow response to shooting is not responding to investigators, state police say
Copperas Cove ISD extends student learning through summer camps
Copperas Cove ISD extends student learning through summer camps