Uvalde schools police chief completed active shooter training before shooting, records show

(CBS NEWS) - Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, under fire for the delayed law enforcement response to the shooting massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, recently completed active shooting training courses prior to the fatal incident, records obtained by CBS News show.

Community members continue to question the law enforcement response to the shooting that left 21 people dead — 19 of them children — and more than a dozen others injured.

On December 17, 2021, Arredondo of completed an eight-hour school-based law enforcement training on active shooter situations at Southwest Texas Junior College, according to a personal status report provided to CBS News by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Arredondo, who has worked at the school district since 2020, completed eight hours of the same course on August 25, 2020 and 16 hours of a “Terrorism Response Tactics - Active Shooter” course on June 10, 2019, records show.

