10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: June 4th & 5th

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Gatesville 2022 Shivaree kicks off summer in Gatesville! With a BBQ cook off, cornhole tournament, Jeep Show, concert, and Carnival! The Color Run is Saturday at 8.a.m. as participants run/walk through Gatesville getting covered in color as they go. The race will begin by Vintage Royalty Boutique near the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce. Jeep show starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the BBQ cookoff is located at Junction on Route 36. Concert on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Bare Bones BBQ.

Bond’s Alley Art Festival is one of the premier, free Art Festivals in Central Texas and dates back to 1964. This year’s event will be this Saturday and Sunday in Historic Downtown Hillsboro. Festival hours are from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sunday. The Art Festival will be housed again in Historic Bond’s Alley, which is reason enough for a visit. Bond’s Alley dates back to the first days of Hillsboro and is situated between what was once Texas’ Oldest Pharmacy, T.B. Bond Pharmacy, and Hillsboro’s oldest building, the Old Rock Saloon. Come this year and see the new life at the T.B. Bond Pharmacy building as it has been transformed into the T.B. Bond Emporium and now houses the best coffee shop in Texas, Overflow Coffee Co! Artists and Artisans will fill Bond’s Alley and downtown sidewalks on Saturday and Sunday, but visitors will also have a chance to shop the many craft and food vendors along S Covington St, just west of Bond’s Alley. There will also be art activities for the children.

Visit the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum for its annual Home on the Range event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Watch Texas Ranger reenactors and learn how they lived on the frontier in the late 1800s. The Texas Top Guns and the Legends of the Texas Rangers reenactment groups will be on museum grounds from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join the City of Nolanville and Carter Blood Care on Saturday for their first official blood drive of the year. This event takes place at the Central Bell Fire and Rescue department at 84 N Main St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. This lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. The need for blood is constant, but only about 3% of eligible people donate blood. Anyone 17 years of age and older may donate with a valid photo ID. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and must be feeling well the day of donating.

Stop by the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 24th Annual Lone Star State Archaeological Society Show. This show will feature all kinds of unique and interesting relics including those from prehistoric North America. Join the Lone Star State Archaeological Society in celebrating these historic discoveries and artifacts.

Saturday, head to the Bell County museum for a special event – Everyone is an Artist! Learn more about WWI and the true story of Winnie the Pooh with a special story time followed by creative activities and maker challenges. Sew your own stuffed bear, make a new house for Eeyore, and test Tigger tails to see which characteristics make the best bouncy tail! The event is completely FREE.

Texas summer is hot! Join us at the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum and cool off at the Beat the Heat Family Day. Enjoy crafts, activities, and a fun island luau theme. Wear your best Hawaiian shirt and come have a day of summer fun!

It’s ribbon cutting & family fishing day at Buena Vista Park in Waco this Saturday! A ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a community fishing event to coincide with Free Fishing Day in Texas. On this day, anyone can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a license. Come try your luck at Buena Vista’s stocked pond and check out the new park renovations, too: New playground, Pavilion makeover, ADA-compliant sidewalks, Fencing repairs, Tree plantings. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own fishing poles and gear, but we will also have a limited number of loaner poles available. Free shaved ice treats will be given to the first 50 people.

The Gorilla Games returns to the Bell County Expo Center this Saturday. Tripling in size from its start in 2020, this submission only, double elimination event is quickly becoming one of Central Texas’ favorite grappling tournaments. This event will kick off with youth and teen divisions first, followed by adults. Tickets are just $10.

It’s time to get those “Blue Sued Shoes” on and get “All shook up” at Kissing Tree Vineyards this Saturday with a live Elvis show. Tickets include a seat in the room with the stage and a 3- course meal! The show starts Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.