Affidavit: Soldier raped Killeen teens after enticing them with vape pens, luring them to apartment

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Peter Wesley Alfonce, 29, reportedly an Army soldier, has been arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of two minors he allegedly lured to this apartment with the promise of giving them vape pens, an arrest affidavit reveals.

Police charged Alfonce after one of the victims voluntarily came forward to reveal the alleged sexual assault.

The victim said that on February 11, 2022, her friend used her Instagram account to message a man who could get them vape pens. The man, identified in court documents as Alfonce, allegedly picked up the girls at Shoemaker High School and took them to his apartment in Killeen.

Once inside the apartment, the victim said Alfonce warned them he would not let them leave until one of them performed oral sex on him.

The victim said her 15-year-old friend accompanied Alfonce to a bedroom, but later came back out of the room and told her she, too, would have to perform oral sex on Alfonce in order for them to be allowed to leave.

The victim said that after being forced to perform oral sex, Alfonce told her and her friend that they’d be able to leave a lot quicker if one of them had sexual intercourse with him.

The victim and her friend refused to have sex with the soldier and once again told him they wanted to leave. According to the affidavit, Alfonce told the victim he knew she did not want to have sex with, or even look at him, and suggested they have sex in a position in which she would not be able to look at him during intercourse.

When the victim again refused, Alfonse allegedly forced the victim into the sexual position he recommended and raped her, the affidavit states.

After it was over, the victim asked for permission to use the bathroom so that she could cry, the document further states.

Alfonce eventually gave both girls the vape pens and took them to a McDonald’s before taking them back to school.

The soldier allegedly told the girls they should “go into business together” and that he would provide them vape pens they could then sell to other teens at school, the affidavit states.

Surveillance footage at the school allegedly shows a black car dropping off the girls on campus at around 11:30 a.m. on the day of the alleged sexual assaults.

The affidavit further states the victim told authorities they told Alfonce “he could go to prison” for what happened. Alfonce, reportedly wearing Army fatigues at the time, allegedly told them he was in the Army, and “they do not go to prison.”

While under interrogation, Alfonce allegedly acknowledged to investigators that the victim he allegedly raped “did not seem mature,” but claimed he believed the victim’s friend was at least 18 years old.

Investigators also allegedly found messages on Alfonce’s phone in which he offered $200 in exchange for sexual intercourse with one of the victims.

Alfonce is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond on charges of sexual assault of a minor under the age of 17.

KWTX reached out to Fort Hood for confirmation Alfonce is a soldier stationed on post. We have not heard back from officials.

