Amber Alert: Baby abducted after father shot, killed woman during child custody dispute

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for Mansa Igbokwe, a three-month-old baby allegedly abducted by Obinna Igbokwe, accused of shooting and killing a woman during a child custody dispute.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Obinna shot the baby’s mother and grandmother at about 7:30 p.m. in the 30100 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Spring, Texas.

The baby’s mother, Tangela Igbokwe, was taken to a local emergency room where she is listed in critical condition. The grandmother, Linda Larkins, succumbed to her wounds at the scene, deputies said.

The baby was last seen wearing a white onesie with pictures. He has long, curly hair, investigators said.

The 41-year-old suspect is possibly wearing a tan shirt and brown pants. He is about six feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Obinna Igbokwe has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2008 model Honda Accord with Texas license plate KMY0702 in the area of Interstate 45 and Highway 105.

Investigators believe he is armed and dangerous. “Do not approach him. Please call police if you see him or the white car,” deputies said.

If you have information on the baby’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800.

