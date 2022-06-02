Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for baby abducted in Southeast Texas

Mansa Igbokwe (baby)
Mansa Igbokwe (baby)(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for Mansa Igbokwe, a three-month-old baby allegedly abducted by Obinna Igbokwe.

The baby was last seen wearing a white onesie with pictures. He has long, curly hair, investigators said.

The 41-year-old suspect is possibly wearing a tan shirt and brown pants.

He was last seen driving a 2008 model Honda Accord with Texas license plate KMY0702.

If you have information on the baby’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800.

