Baby reunited with family after abduction, father still wanted

Suspect allegedly shot baby’s mother, grandmother and is “armed and dangerous”
Mansa Igbokwe (baby)
Mansa Igbokwe (baby)(Texas DPS)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A three-month baby abducted by her father has been located and reunited with her family.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued the Amber Alert but the father is still wanted in Montgomery County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for Mansa Igbokwe, a three-month-old baby allegedly abducted by Obinna Igbokwe, accused of shooting and killing a woman during a child custody dispute.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Obinna shot the baby’s mother and grandmother at about 7:30 p.m. in the 30100 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Spring, Texas.

The baby’s mother, Tangela Igbokwe, was taken to a local emergency room where she is listed in critical condition. The grandmother, Linda Larkins, succumbed to her wounds at the scene, deputies said.

The baby was last seen wearing a white onesie with pictures. He has long, curly hair, investigators said.

The 41-year-old suspect is possibly wearing a tan shirt and brown pants. He is about six feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Obinna Igbokwe has black hair and brown eyes.

