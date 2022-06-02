Advertisement

Bryan man sentenced for kidnapping but now he’s missing

The trial continued in his absence and at this time a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The trial continued in his absence and at this time a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The trial continued in his absence and at this time a warrant has been issued for his arrest.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was on trial and found guilty of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is now missing, according to prosecutors.

Ben Arevalo, III, was found guilty this week for the offense of aggravated kidnapping and he received a sentence of 35 years.

Arevalo was out on bail and left court on Tuesday afternoon but never returned.

The trial continued in his absence and at this time a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for his capture. Call 979-775-TIPS if you have information. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Clayton Freeman, 39
Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77
Tommie Rodall, 28
Bell County Jailer terminated, arrested, charged with organized crime inside jail
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
70 missing children found in operation including west Texas agencies
Thomas Brandt Kenton Davis, Christian Miller, Sylvester Taylor and Cory Wightman, 39
Five suspects in operation sting indicted for solicitation of prostitution

Latest News

Sheriff Parnell McNamara was presented with a 'quilt of service' Wednesday by local quilter...
Central Texas sheriff with 51 years in law enforcement awarded ‘quilt of service’
Mansa Igbokwe (baby)
Baby reunited with family after abduction, father still wanted
File Graphic (KWTX)
Woman fatally shot in Temple; suspect in custody
According to CSPD, they responded to a call for assistance from Uvalde to provide mutual aid...
CSPD featured in CNN video as officers provide mutual-aid to Uvalde community