Bryan man sentenced for kidnapping but now he’s missing
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was on trial and found guilty of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is now missing, according to prosecutors.
Ben Arevalo, III, was found guilty this week for the offense of aggravated kidnapping and he received a sentence of 35 years.
Arevalo was out on bail and left court on Tuesday afternoon but never returned.
The trial continued in his absence and at this time a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for his capture. Call 979-775-TIPS if you have information. You can remain anonymous.
