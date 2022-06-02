Central Texas sheriff with 51 years in law enforcement awarded ‘quilt of service’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Having spent 51-years in law enforcement, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara has received awards and recognitions before, however, never one ‘sew’ special that ‘pin’ points his service.

On Wednesday afternoon, McNamara was presented with a ‘quilt of service’ in front of a crowd of his family, friends and staff at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

The award was a well-kept surprise.

“I thought I was coming down here to solve a problem,” McNamara joked. “Problems...I’ve been dealing with those all day long...and now ‘here we got another one,’ and I walk in and here’s a room full of people and I’m going ‘oh my gosh, what in the world?’”

Local quilter Jeffree Itrich presented McNamara with the red, white and blue quilt and read a letter of explanation and gratitude aloud which made McNamara tear up.

“He was a little emotional when he looked at it because it was his life in fabric,” said Itrich. “What goes into a quilt, what you’re giving that person, they feel it.”

And McNamara clearly felt it.

“My family was here, you know, the best Sheriff’s Office in the country, most of them were here, and just the support that I and the Sheriff’s Office has had all these years, it’s overwhelming, it got to me, it was pretty emotional,” said McNamara. “I might cuddle up in it, it’s so nice, it’s absolutely beautiful, just very humbled, very appreciative and definitely will hang the quilt in a piece of honor here at the Sheriff’s Office.

The quilts are stitched by two women in New Mexico for worthy law enforcement officers, first-responders, military veterans and gold star families.

Only a handful them have been made for Texas law enforcement.

The recipients who get nominated go ‘above and beyond’ in their fields.

Each handmade quilt is personal, with designs, patterns and patches representing what the recipient stands for.

For McNamara it was police-related patches including a U.S. Marshals patch representing time serving with the agency.

There was also stitching in the shape of boots, and the Sheriff’s famous cowboy hat.

“It’s unbelievable when you look at it, look at the detail,” said McNamara.

McNamara said he felt there were others more deserving.

Itrich disagreed, saying he was given the award for his ‘vision, commitment, perseverance and success.’

“He is so deserving of this honor, but the honor was mine to be able to do this for him,” said Itrich

