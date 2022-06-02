Feds file additional charges against Central Texas business owner accused in insurrection at U.S. Capitol

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Government prosecutors have filed additional charges against Central Texas vineyard owner Christopher Ray Grider, including a third felony charge that increases his potential maximum prison term to 39 ½ years.

The Chilton resident and co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy was named in a superseding indictment Wednesday that charges him with three felonies and six misdemeanors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The new indictment replaces the original indictment, which charged the 40-year-old Grider with two felonies and five misdemeanor offenses and exposed him to a maximum 33 ½ years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the District of Columbia asked Grider’s attorney, Brent Mayr, during a 30-minute, telephonic status conference Thursday if he and Grider were aware that the government intended to seek the superseding indictment when Grider rejected a recent plea offer.

Mayr told the judge they were not informed until this week of the government’s intent to seek the superseding indictment. Mayr said Grider might consider pleading guilty to misdemeanor counts, but added he won’t plead guilty to felony charges because they believe “they are not legally or factually sustainable.” Without dismissal of the felonies, Grider likely is headed to trial, Mayr said.

Mayr said he will be filing additional motions seeking the dismissal of the felony counts, including Count 2 of the new indictment, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term and charges Grider with obstruction of an official proceeding.

“This is more of the same,” Mayr said. “The government is trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. It’s just more of the same. We are not concerned one bit about these new charges because he is innocent of the majority of those charges.”

Kollar-Kotelly rejected Mayr’s motion to dismiss that count in February, which alleged the government provided vague and inadequate notice of what Grider is charged with.

Eleven federal judges in Washington, D.C. also have dismissed similar motions from others charged in the Capitol riot, while one judge granted a motion dismissing the count in another Texas man’s case, Mayr said.

Kollar-Kotelly told Mayr and Assistant U.S. Attorney Cindy Cho that she is eager to get Grider’s case resolved, whether through a plea bargain or at trial. The judge set another status conference in the case for Aug. 4 but did not set a trial date for Grider.

Grider, who remained in federal custody a month before he was released, has acknowledged his mistake by entering the Capitol with hundreds of other Donald Trump supporters. He can be seen on several Capitol surveillance cameras walking the historic halls before he and others made their way to the Speaker’s Lobby just outside the House Chamber. Lawmakers, who were meeting to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump, were forced to evacuate the building with their staffs and others.

Grider, cloaked in a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag and wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, is seen on video handing a hard hat to another man, who used it to break glass in the doorway after the other man had been punching the glass with his fist.

Moments later, Grider witnessed a Capitol police lieutenant shoot and kill Ashli Babbit, who tried to climb through the doorway.

Mayr said Grider’s business has taken a hit in the fallout from his arrest.

“His business has suffered, but he is still working hard to keep it running and to keep it successful,” Mayr said. “Chris is continuing to do everything he was doing before Jan. 6. He is working hard to support his family, support his community and to be a productive member of society.”

The superseding indictment against Grider adds a felony civil disorder count, an allegation that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. Count 2 charges him with obstruction of an official proceeding; Count 3 with destruction of government property; Count 4 with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and Count 5 with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Count 6 charges Grider with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; Count 7 with disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; Count 8 with act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and Count 9 with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Read the superseding indictment below:

