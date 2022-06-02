Advertisement

Kim Kardashian petitions for temporary release of incarcerated Uvalde massacre victim’s father

Kim Kardashian tweeted "Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX."(KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Reality television star and social media influencer, Kim Kardashian, has reached out to Texas prison officials to petition for the temporary release of the father of one of the 19 victims in the Uvalde school massacre.

In a tweet to her 72.5 million followers, Kardashian wrote, ”This is Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX. Her family is desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral.”

The request has been denied, according to Kardashian.

She has since asked the Federal Bureau of Prisons to grant Cruz Torres’s father “temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl.”

“Every parent deserves that right,” said Kardashian.

According to TMZ, Torres, who is locked up in Kentucky, is serving a 25-year sentence for drug trafficking. TMZ reports he has been given the option of watching a live stream of the service, but has expressed a desire to bid his daughter farewell in person.

