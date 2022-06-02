Man accused of sexually assaulting Bellmead girl acquitted after spending more than 700 days in jail

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man charged with sexually assaulting two young girls was found not guilty Thursday in the alleged assault of one of the girls.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about an hour before finding Kedrick Deandre Harris, 23, not guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Harris also is charged with sexually assaulting a family member of the girl, but he was only indicted and tried in the case involving one of the girls.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Tara Avants subpoenaed the second girl and planned to call her as a witness during the three-day trial. However, she failed to honor her subpoena and efforts by the district attorney’s office to locate the 17-year-old Wednesday afternoon and evening were not successful.

Harris, who has been jailed 741 days waiting for trial, will not go free despite his acquittal because of a pending drug charge. Officers charged him with possession of methamphetamine in 2019 when he was arrested on the two aggravated sexual assault of a child charges.

Harris’ attorney, Matthew Pillado, of Dallas, said after the trial that he hopes the drug case can be resolved next week with a guilty plea, which could lead to a deferred probation sentence and release from jail for Harris.

Hix said prosecutors offered Harris deferred probation in exchange for his guilty plea in the drug case before his sexual assault trial and the DA’s office will honor that offer.

“We are proud of the victim who had the courage to come forward and tell the jury her story,” Hix said. “These cases are difficult no matter what the result. It is our hope that some level of healing can be achieved as this chapter is closed.”

Pillado said after trial that he was glad to see the “truth was discovered, justice was served and Mr. Harris was found not guilty.”

Pillado told jurors in opening and closing statements that the girl got caught up in the system once she made the allegations against Harris and “that made it almost impossible for her to get out of this situation once the made a statement.”

Harris did not testify.

The girl, now 18, told jurors she was asleep on a couch at her aunt’s home on Clover Drive in Bellmead in September 2016 when she was awakened by Harris. She said he pulled down her pants, put his hand over her mouth and sexually assaulted her while her sister slept nearby in the living room.

Harris was living there at the time with his child’s mother, a family member of the girl.

Avants told the jury in opening statements that Harris sexually assaulted the second girl “again and again,” starting in 2018 on her 14th birthday.

The allegations surfaced several years later after a relative of the girls learned of the alleged sexual abuse, Avants said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.