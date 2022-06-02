One more day in the 80s with a hope for rain before hot & dry pattern takes over

Another chance for rain returns Friday as the cold front to our south meanders to the north and potentially kicks up some stray afternoon storms. The better rain chances on Friday may actually come early in the morning as showers and storms from West Texas make a run on our area. We’ll still be feeling the effects of the cold front as highs only reach the mid-to-upper 80s Friday. After that, though, it’s all about the heat.

Highs will warm close to average Saturday, in the low to mid 90s, with a 20% chance of a pop-up storm. Highs will then reach the upper 90s and triple-digits Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The marginal temperature drop we’re expecting late next week is potentially due to another cold front. Whether or not next week’s front makes it through is yet to be seen, but the front could kick up rain and drop temperatures briefly again should it arrive.

Hurricane Season has officially started: Invest 91L, a disorganized area of showers and storms off the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, has been bitten into by wind shear and hasn’t been able to get organized just yet. This system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical depression or potentially into Tropical Storm Alex with the National Hurricane Center giving it an 90% chance of development through the weekend. Whether or not the storm gets organized, it’ll bring no threat to Texas since it’s taking aim at the Floridian peninsula bringing a good chance for flash flooding. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system and all the others in what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season.

