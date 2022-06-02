Advertisement

Police investigate double homicide at home daycare in N. Carolina

Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.(Courtney Cole/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home daycare Thursday morning, WBTV reports.

B&T Learning Center owner Sharon Chambers and her nephew Benny Sloan Jr. were found dead by Chambers’ adult daughter, according to a family member.

Police say they were both shot and killed at the childcare home just after 8 a.m. Thursday. No children were at the residence at the time.

According to police, this shooting was domestic-related and not a random act of violence.

The learning center serves children up to 12 years old and has a 3-star license from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s Division of Child Development and Early Education.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Clayton Freeman, 39
Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77
Tommie Rodall, 28
Bell County Jailer terminated, arrested, charged with organized crime inside jail
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
70 missing children found in operation including west Texas agencies
File Graphic (KWTX)
Four wounded in Waco shooting; one victim in critical condition

Latest News

Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Kedrick Deandre Harris was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a Bellmead, Texas girl.
Man accused of sexually assaulting Bellmead girl acquitted after spending more than 700 days in jail
Houses in the Carolinas are at risk as sea levels continue to rise.
Rising sea levels eroding land, devouring homes on coast
In May, President Biden signed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act that will make it illegal to make...
Defective: Biden signs law banning child products linked to hundreds of deaths
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty to terror charge