Texas baby reunited with family after abduction; father shot himself dead, deputies say

Suspect allegedly shot baby’s mother, grandmother
Mansa Igbokwe (baby)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Obinna Igbokwe, the man accused of shooting his wife, killing her mother, and abducting his three-month-old son Wednesday night, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday morning discontinued the Amber Alert issued for the baby, Mansa Igbokwe, after the baby was left alone in a motel room in Corsicana, Texas.

Motel employees told the police Obinna Igbokwe drove away in a white passenger car and left the baby inside the room.

Officers with the Ennis Police Department spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a 2008 Honda Accord, and he allegedly led them on a pursuit that ended in a parking lot.

“The Honda stopped into a parking lot where they observed and heard a single gunshot come from the interior of the Honda,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officers and emergency crews at the scene attempted life saving measures on the man, but he later succumbed to his injuries at a Dallas Hospital at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for Mansa Igbokwe after he was abducted during a violent and deadly child custody dispute involving his parents.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Obinna Igbokwe shot his baby’s mother and grandmother at about 7:30 p.m. in the 30100 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Spring, Texas.

The baby’s mother, Tangela Igbokwe, was taken to a local emergency room where she is listed in critical condition. The grandmother, Linda Larkins, succumbed to her wounds at the scene, deputies said.

