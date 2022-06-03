Central Texas family brings the farm to lift spirits of boy recovering at hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local hospital not only allowed a livestock-loving family to bring cows to the front of their facility in an effort to lift the spirits of a 4-year-old boy critically injured in a farm accident, but more than a dozen staff took part in the touching moment.

Kutter Shed, of Moody, has been hospitalized at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple since the farm accident on April 13 in Moody left him with critical injuries, including to his leg and small intestine.

Kutter has been unable to walk or eat solid foods and has undergone nine surgeries with more planned in the future.

Doctors noticed the young boy, who has been showing livestock since he was 3 years old, seemed to be struggling to smile so they had an idea.

“The doctors said ‘what can we do to boost his spirits?’ And he asked, ‘can we bring his dogs?’” Kutter’s mom, Amber, recalled. “And I said, ‘No. Can we bring his heifers?’ And he said, ‘done deal.’ I was like, ‘are you kidding?’”

Kutter with his beloved cows (Courtesy Photos)

Turns out, the cows were just what the doctor ordered.

As hospital staff lined the parking lot, Kutter was pushed out in his wheelchair to his three beloved mini heifers, Minnie, Little Foot, and Ducky.

The encounter brought a much-needed smile to the young patient’s face.

Kutter’s father, Trent, and his grandparents were also on hand for the reunion.

“They mean so much to Kutter,” Amber said. “They’re more than just cattle to Kutter. Those are his babies.”

The moment at the hospital was just one way the community has surrounded the Sheds.

Kutter with his beloved cow and hospital staff (Courtesy Photo)

Granny’s Shaved Ice in Belton donated a portion of their sales to the family and a blood drive was held in Salado this past week in his honor.

Amber says a lot of the support is coming from friends they’ve met in the livestock industry that they refer to as “livestock family.”

They’ve held fundraisers, including a calf raffle, auctions, barbeque events, and this past week, young girls showed Kutter’s calves for him.

A big team roping event and benefit is being planned in Holland in July.

“We got Kutter involved in livestock because he could make friends through this,” Amber said.

“The show family has come out of the woodwork. They’ve done so many fundraisers. Some even drove from as far away as six hours just to see Kutter.”

Kutter was transferred this week to Children’s Hospital of San Antonio for rehab.

Therapists are hoping they can help him learn to walk again without assistance before releasing him home in the next couple of weeks.

Amber said while they still have lots of challenges ahead, they’re thankful for the support of great hospital staff and friends which has the young cowboy on the road to recovery.

“He’s been gaining weight, which is good news, and he’s eating a little bit of solid foods and he’s kicking his therapy in the butt,” Amber said.

“He’s doing really good.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.