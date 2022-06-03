Felon acquitted of capital murder sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A five-time convicted felon acquitted of capital murder in December was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to three new felony charges.

Keith Antoine Spratt, found not guilty in an alleged 2015 murder-for-hire scheme, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of heroin, both with the intent to deliver and both first-degree felonies. He also pleaded guilty to evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony enhanced to second degree because of his lengthy criminal record.

In exchange for Spratt’s guilty pleas, prosecutors dismissed a 2016 aggravated robbery charge against him and likely will give him credit for time served on two misdemeanor charges – indecent exposure and assault – Spratt picked up during the 2,303 days in spent in the McLennan County Jail.

Spratt will be given credit for the more than six years he spent in the McLennan County Jail, meaning he likely will be eligible for parole on his three concurrent 15-year prison terms as soon as he arrives in prison. Depending on the parole board’s actions, Spratt, who now is an eight-time convicted felon, could be released before the end of the year, said his attorney, Jonathan Sibley.

“We are pleased these cases were resolved and Keith is especially happy he has this whole ordeal behind him,” Sibley said. “Keith will be able to get back home to his family and friends in the very near future and he is grateful to have that opportunity.”

A 19th State District Court jury acquitted Spratt of capital murder late last year in the December 2015 shooting death of Joshua Ladale Pittman. Pittman was gunned down while he played video gambling machines at the Pick N Play Foodmart, 504 Faulkner Lane.

Three witnesses identified Spratt as the shooter or testified he bragged that Tyler Sherrod Clay hired him to kill Pittman as payback for Pittman robbing Clay at a Waco dice game.

Defense attorneys Russ Hunt and Russ Hunt Jr. derided the credibility of the state’s witnesses, who each had multiple felony convictions and acknowledged they hoped to cash in on their cooperation with the state through better deals on pending cases or recommendations to cut their prison terms.

Clay, Spratt’s co-defendant who is charged with hiring Spratt to kill Pittman, was convicted of capital murder in 2019. His conviction was overturned in May 2021 and he tentatively is set for retrial June 27 in Waco’s 54th State District Court.

Spratt has previous felony convictions for unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated assault, evading arrest with a vehicle and two convictions for possession of a controlled substance.

