GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Collins Family with funeral and burial services after four members were killed by an escaped inmate near Centerville, Texas.

Waylon, Carson, and Hudson were all siblings and Bryson was their cousin, the family’s pastor said on Friday. Mark Collins was their grandfather.

“It tore me all to piece, because I knew Mr. Dale Collins for years. He was just a good Christian man. I thought the world of him,” said Centerville Mayor Noal Goolsby.

“I just couldn’t believe that anybody could go in there and murder five innocent people and then steal a vehicle and leave like it’s nothing,” the mayor said.

Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez, serving time for capital murder when he escaped from a prison bus on May 12, is believed to have murdered the family. Lopez allegedly stole an AR-15, pistols and a pickup from Mark Collins’ ranch near Centerville.

Lopez was killed in a shootout with authorities south of the San Antonio area.

“I hate for anybody to be killed, that’s just not my nature. But what he done to those people, he deserved it,” Goolsby said.

