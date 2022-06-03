MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX & KWTX) - Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez is dead after a shootout with police in South Texas late Thursday night.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said authorities spotted a vehicle stolen from the residence where five people were murdered in Leon County earlier Thursday. Lopez led authorities on a pursuit and eventually wrecked the vehicle. When he exited the vehicle, Lopez allegedly fired a weapon at the law enforcement officers.

Lopez had been on the run since May 12 and is believed to have murdered two adults and three children in Centerville.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety tells KBTX that five people were found murdered in Leon County on Thursday near the area where Lopez was last seen in May. A large law enforcement presence was in the area Thursday evening.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said law enforcement received a call from an individual who was concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers arrived at the residence and discovered the bodies of two adults and three children.

Lopez, 46, escaped from a TDCJ prison bus on Highway 7 west of Centerville on May 12 as they were headed to Huntsville for a medical appointment.

“He’s crafty,” Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst said last month. “He’s done this before down in South Texas in Webb County, he hid out for almost nine days.”

Earlier this week, authorities investigated a possible sighting of Lopez on Highway 21 in Madison County, but they later determined it wasn’t him, although the man who was reported by a concerned citizen ran off into a wooded area and was never located.

Lopez, who was serving a life sentence, was being transported to a medical appointment in a caged area of the bus designated for high-risk inmates.

As Lopez was being transported, he somehow freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the expanded metal of the cage, and crawled out the bottom, TDCJ said. He then attacked the driver, who stopped the bus and got into an altercation with Lopez, the department said. They both eventually got off the bus.

At some point the driver was stabbed and wounded in the hand and chest, said Jason Clark, the department’s chief of staff. He said the driver’s wounds weren’t life-threatening.

A second officer at the rear of the bus then exited and approached Lopez, who got back on the bus and started driving down the road, the department said.

The officers fired at Lopez and disabled the bus by shooting a rear tire, the department said. The bus then traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway, where Lopez got out and ran into the woods, according to the department.

Sixteen prisoners were aboard the bus, but no one else escaped, the department said.

A $50,000 reward for Lopez’s capture is still being offered.

Leon County has roughly 16,000 residents and is about 50 miles north of the state’s prison headquarters in Huntsville.

