Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: Week of May 23, 2022

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Shipley Do-Nuts at 600 North Loop-340 in Bellmead go an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was dust inside a refrigerator.

There were dark particles on the soda spigots and evidence of a cockroach in the mop sink.

This place passed a re-inspection.

_______________________

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom at 4641 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco got a 93 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, a chemical spray bottle and bulk container needed a label.

Some containers also needed cleaning.

_______________________

Rio Salado at 109 Royal Street in Salado got a 98 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was an abundance of fruit flies.

The workers needed to clean the build-up off the vents, lights, gaskets, and fill a hole in the bathroom.

_____________

And this week’s Clean Plate award winner is Los Dos Laredos at 5 East Mesquite Avenue in Rogers.

The restaurant was ready for and passed its inspection early.

This place has fajita nachos, deep fried burritos, and the grill has a whole lot more.

Some patrons said, “Always excellent for breakfast and lunch. We must try supper one evening.”

Another said, “Our favorite Mexican food in the area!”

