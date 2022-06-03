Showers and storms could impact Central Texas today

Although yesterday’s cold front swept all the way through our area, it’s an area of showers and storms from West Texas that’ll potentially impact us during the day today. Today’s rain and storm chances have climbed to about 50%, with the highest chances west of I-35, but storms aren’t guaranteed today and there’s a chance they dissipate as they arrive in our area. We’ve already seen some pre-dawn showers and storms near and west of Highway 281 and we could see some more pop-up rain ahead of the main line. If storms from West Texas manage to hold on and impact us, you should expect a stormy late morning through early afternoon. There is a chance that the complex of storms dissipates before reaching our area so rain is not guaranteed. There’s also a very low chance that storms don’t move in until later this afternoon. We’re expecting high temperatures today to reach the upper 80s with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Severe storms are unlikely today but gusty winds and heavy rain is possible within thunderstorms.

The overall weather pattern favors storms in West Texas to race eastward during the overnight time period and the same thing could happen tonight into Saturday morning. Just like today, we’re going to need to keep an eye on storms moving toward us Saturday morning. Saturday’s morning storm chance is lower since storms are expected to gradually weaken before they reach us. Still, we have a 20% chance of rain early Saturday morning near and west of I-35 with another 20% chance of a pop-up storm late in the afternoon. Saturday’s the transition day away from the rain chances and to the hot weather pattern that’ll be around with us for the foreseeable future. Highs Saturday in the low-to-mid 90s climb into the upper 90s Sunday with near-triple-digit highs all next week long. The next chance for rain may not come until late next week.

Florida bracing for flooding tropical rain

The National Hurricane Center designated the area of showers and storms near the Yucatan Peninsula as Potential Tropical Cyclone One. A potential tropical cyclone designation means that a tropical depression or storm is expected to form and impact land within the next 48 hours but that system is not at that strength yet. The overnight hurricane hunter missions into PTC One has found sustained tropical storm force winds but there’s still no closed low-level center of circulation meaning it is NOT a tropical storm yet. As the system moves over water toward Florida, making a likely landfall in Florida early Saturday, it’s expected to gather that low level circulation and strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex. Future Alex may not be a big wind-maker for the Floridian Peninsula, but it is expected to drop widespread 6″ to 8″ rainfall totals with isolated amounts near 12″ possible, especially along Florida’s East Coast. There’s no other tropical systems in the Atlantic basin at this time.

