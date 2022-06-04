China Spring, Abbott, Valley Mills advance to 2022 state baseball tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three local teams are heading to the state baseball tournament.

China Spring defeated Carthage 3-2 in eight innings on Friday to punch their tickets. It will mark the first state appearance for China Spring in 22 years.

Bases loaded…the winning pitch to take the China Spring Cougars to STATE🏆!! First time in 22 yrs! Unbelievably proud @CS_Baseball_ @KolbyKillough ! pic.twitter.com/p4Sbir5dFc — Mandi Killough (@Makfit_training) June 4, 2022

Valley Mills outlasted Bosqueville 5-4, also in eight innings, to advance.

Abbott took down Dodd City to earn a spot in the 1A semifinals.

Ticket punched! The PACK is headed back to Round Rock! Unbelievably proud of all our guys and coaches! Huge thank you to all our fans for the support! Best fans out there and we couldn’t do it without y’all! Let’s do it at Dell Diamond now! #PACK #BeElite #CreatedByCulture pic.twitter.com/7ywaVANtSp — Panther Baseball (@Abbott_Baseball) May 26, 2022

