China Spring, Abbott, Valley Mills advance to 2022 state baseball tournament

By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three local teams are heading to the state baseball tournament.

China Spring defeated Carthage 3-2 in eight innings on Friday to punch their tickets. It will mark the first state appearance for China Spring in 22 years.

Valley Mills outlasted Bosqueville 5-4, also in eight innings, to advance.

Abbott took down Dodd City to earn a spot in the 1A semifinals.

