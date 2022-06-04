Get Ready To Sweat This Upcoming Week!

It’ll stay warm this evening with temperatures in the upper 80′s until sunset. We dip to the low 80′s late evening, with morning lows in the mid 70′s. A few spotty showers will be possible during the overnight, lasting through sunrise on Sunday. After sunrise, we’re hot and dry as highs will hit the mid 90s.

After that, even more heat will be building up with highs hovering around 100° during the work week. Along with that, south winds will keep dew points on the muggy side, which means the heat index will become a factor. The hot streak will continue through next weekend.

Interesting fact about the upcoming week: Record book shows that June 6th - June 10th 1911 was brutally hot and the record heat for almost all dates next week was set in that year. We are forecasting 100-101 for many afternoons next week. That will likely not break records, but if we get over the century mark by a degree or two, it will likely tie or potentially break record highs.

Tropics Update: The National Hurricane Center has not yet made the disturbance near Cuba into a tropical depression, storm, or hurricane — but is officially forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex in the coming days. Expect 7-10″ of rain and 35-45 mph winds in parts of the Florida Peninsula over the weekend if you have summer travel plans to that area. There’s no other tropical systems in the Atlantic basin at this time.

