Local school safety expert reflects on lessons learned from Uvalde

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a deadly school shooting many like Johnny Price -- the owner of Big Iron School Training wonder how the shooter got into robb elementary school.

Authorities initially said the shooter walked in through a side-door left open by a teacher.

“That same teacher walks back to the exit door and door remains propped open” -- DPS said during a press conference.

But that teacher’s lawyer now says she shut it when she learned there was a gunman. this week, DPS said that was true—the door was closed, but did not lock when shut like it was designed to.

“They’re propping them open all the time and you can hound them not to and i hate to say it but this will be an example that we use that that door did not get latched,” Johnny Price said.

Price says its a lesson that could save lives when every second counts.

“I try to stress to them that if your door is locked and he can’t get in he’s going to the next door and the next and the next and if every door is locked he’ll start trying to shoot through the door and at least then people have more time to do something,” Price explained.

Some of his trainings include arming people on campus, however for schools without an armed response inside -- the Uvalde shooting changes how long he’ll make sure they can hold off a shooter before law enforcement arrives.

“They have to survive, I used to say for 15 minutes, this just changed that, this just blew that out of the water,” Price said.

Reports that the police commander who was on scene mistakenly believed no children were at risk and the suspect was barricaded has price pondering too.

“They thought it was just a barricaded situation, I don’t know” Price said.

he says during his live simulations in area schools similar questions have come up. he say’s he’s told staff to go in anyway.

“what if he’s barricaded in there? I said you don’t know but there’s still kids in there so they kept on pushing through and stopped the threat,” Price said.

He says he’s waiting to hear exactly what happened in Uvalde before he’s ready to place any blame... but says in the mean time he’ll take the lessons learned to make sure the schools he trains are better prepared

