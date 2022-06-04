Advertisement

Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to Gas Buddy.(KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) - In Northern California, a gas station is currently charging nearly $10 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, that officially makes it the most expensive gas in the country.

At Schlafer’s Auto Repair in Mendocino, supreme unleaded was $9.91 per gallon, while regular was listed at $9.60.

On Saturday, AAA reports the national average for gas in the U.S. was $4.81 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

