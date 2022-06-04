Soaring into the triple digits after the weekend

Other than a few stray spots of rain on Saturday, we expect things to really dry out and the heat to crank up with hot and humid days on tap into next week. Saturday’s the transition day away from the rain chances and to the hot weather pattern that’ll be around with us for the foreseeable future. Highs Saturday in the low-to-mid 90s climb into the upper 90s Sunday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the triple digits and stay stuck there for almost every afternoon next week. The next chance for rain may not come until late next week.

Interesting fact about the upcoming week: Record book shows that June 6th - June 10th 1911 was brutally hot and the record heat for almost all dates next week was set in that year. We are forecasting 100-101 for many afternoons next week. That will likely not break records, but if we get over the century mark by a degree or two, it will likely tie or potentially break record highs.

Tropics Update: The National Hurricane Center has not yet make the disturbance near Cuba into a tropical depression, storm, or hurricane — but is officially forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex and impact Florida this weekend. Expect 7-10″ of rain and 35-45 mph winds in parts of the Florida Peninsula over the weekend if you have summer travel plans to that area. There’s no other tropical systems in the Atlantic basin at this time.

