Central Texas jail inmate dies

The Texas Rangers are investigating the Friday night suicide of a 25-year-old McLennan County...
The Texas Rangers are investigating the Friday night suicide of a 25-year-old McLennan County Jail inmate.(File)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County Jail inmate.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, was brought to jail by Waco Police Dept. officers around 7 p.m. Friday on charges of assault/family violence, resisting arrest, interference with a 911 call, and for probation violations.

McNamara said Evans was placed in a suicide-watch room across from the jail booking desk and was monitored every 15 minutes.

Jailers talked to him several times, and Evans denied suicidal ideations, McNamara said.

Evans ripped up a blanket and hanged himself, McNamara said.

He was alive when jailers found him around 7:50 p.m., and Evans was taken to a local hospital, where he died just before midnight, McNamara said.

McNamara said Evans had been “combative” earlier in the evening with Waco police officers who brought him to jail.

Evans’ body will be taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and will be reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, McNamara said.

