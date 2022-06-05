Advertisement

Get Ready To Sweat This Upcoming Week!

A few spotty showers will be possible as we head towards sunrise, but otherwise it’ll be warm and muggy. After sunrise, we heat up quickly with temperatures hi
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few spotty showers will be possible as we head towards sunrise, but otherwise it’ll be warm and muggy. After sunrise, we heat up quickly with temperatures hitting the low 90′s at lunchtime before we get highs in the mid 90′s. Sunshine will be in abundance, so stay near the AC if out and about.

Even hotter conditions will be seen as we go through the work week. An area of high pressure will keep the clouds away, with breezy south winds keeping warm and muggy conditions lingering in our area. Due to the humidity, the heat index will play a bigger role during the work week. Highs will be around 100° each day, but the Heat Index will likely be over 100° for most areas. The heat lingers through next weekend, possibly into the following week.

Interesting fact about the upcoming week: Record book shows that June 6th - June 10th 1911 was brutally hot and the record heat for almost all dates next week was set in that year. We are forecasting 100-101 for many afternoons next week. That will likely not break records, but if we get over the century mark by a degree or two, it will likely tie or potentially break record highs.

Tropics Update: The National Hurricane Center has not yet made the disturbance near Cuba into a tropical depression, storm, or hurricane — but is officially forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex in the coming days. Expect 7-10″ of rain and 35-45 mph winds in parts of the Florida Peninsula over the weekend if you have summer travel plans to that area. There’s no other tropical systems in the Atlantic basin at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Billy Joe Shaver, who penned songs for Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Bobby Bare, died at...
Judge denies request to throw out country music icon Billy Joe Shaver’s handwritten will
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead, police say
Clayton Freeman, 39
Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77

Latest News

fastcast
Get Ready To Sweat This Upcoming Week!
fastcast
Soaring into the triple digits after the weekend
KWTX Fastcast Images
Soaring into the triple digits after the weekend
KWTX Fastcast Images
Showers and storms could impact Central Texas today