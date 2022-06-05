Get Ready To Sweat This Upcoming Week!

A few spotty showers will be possible as we head towards sunrise, but otherwise it’ll be warm and muggy. After sunrise, we heat up quickly with temperatures hitting the low 90′s at lunchtime before we get highs in the mid 90′s. Sunshine will be in abundance, so stay near the AC if out and about.

Even hotter conditions will be seen as we go through the work week. An area of high pressure will keep the clouds away, with breezy south winds keeping warm and muggy conditions lingering in our area. Due to the humidity, the heat index will play a bigger role during the work week. Highs will be around 100° each day, but the Heat Index will likely be over 100° for most areas. The heat lingers through next weekend, possibly into the following week.

Interesting fact about the upcoming week: Record book shows that June 6th - June 10th 1911 was brutally hot and the record heat for almost all dates next week was set in that year. We are forecasting 100-101 for many afternoons next week. That will likely not break records, but if we get over the century mark by a degree or two, it will likely tie or potentially break record highs.

Tropics Update: The National Hurricane Center has not yet made the disturbance near Cuba into a tropical depression, storm, or hurricane — but is officially forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex in the coming days. Expect 7-10″ of rain and 35-45 mph winds in parts of the Florida Peninsula over the weekend if you have summer travel plans to that area. There’s no other tropical systems in the Atlantic basin at this time.

