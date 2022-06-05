Advertisement

Summer Heat Dominates The Week!

It'll be warmer this evening with temperatures in the mid 90's until sunset. We dip to the mid 80's afterwards with morning lows in the low 70's.
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
It’ll be warmer this evening with temperatures in the mid 90′s until sunset. We dip to the mid 80′s afterwards with morning lows in the low 70′s. Sunshine dominates once again for your Monday, with even hotter conditions in the afternoon. We’ll see highs get into the upper 90′s, but with the extra humidity it’ll feel like it’s over 100°.

Highs stay around 100° for the rest of the work week with the Heat Index looking to be between 100-105 each day. Sunshine will stay with us, and we’re not looking to see much of any cloud cover to give us a break from the heat. However, a small cold front will move through next weekend and will bring a couple spotty showers to the area.

Interesting fact about the upcoming week: Record book shows that June 6th - June 10th 1911 was brutally hot and the record heat for almost all dates next week was set in that year. We are forecasting 100-101 for many afternoons next week. That will likely not break records, but if we get over the century mark by a degree or two, it will likely tie or potentially break record highs.

