Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters
It happened Monday afternoon as first responders were working a minor crash on the interstate.
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department were injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 45.
According to the Department of Public Safety, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and pickup truck around 3:20 p.m.
DPS says an 18-wheeler traveling northbound crashed into the car and truck, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn on top of the car, and hitting two Centerville Volunteer firefighters.
The driver of the car, 27-year-old Jocelyn Ortega of Dallas, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators.
Colton Adams, a 21-year-old firefighter was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Temple and remains there with serious injuries. We’re told he could have his foot or leg amputated.
The other firefighter injured, 46-year-old Clint Franklin, was also taken to the hospital by an air ambulance but was later treated and released.
UPDATE: Two Centerville firefighters struck by a semi today on I-45 in Leon County are expected to survive. One has a serious leg injury. The firefighters were on the highway helping with a minor crash when the truck plowed into them. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kgRux7UFFS— Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) June 7, 2022
DPS says the driver of the 18-wheeler and the driver of the truck were taken to the Madisonville hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the pair of crashes.
