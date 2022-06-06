Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department were injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 45.

According to the Department of Public Safety, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and pickup truck around 3:20 p.m.

DPS says an 18-wheeler traveling northbound crashed into the car and truck, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn on top of the car, and hitting two Centerville Volunteer firefighters.

The driver of the car, 27-year-old Jocelyn Ortega of Dallas, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators.

Colton Adams, a 21-year-old firefighter was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Temple and remains there with serious injuries. We’re told he could have his foot or leg amputated.

The other firefighter injured, 46-year-old Clint Franklin, was also taken to the hospital by an air ambulance but was later treated and released.

UPDATE: Two Centerville firefighters struck by a semi today on I-45 in Leon County are expected to survive. One has a serious leg injury. The firefighters were on the highway helping with a minor crash when the truck plowed into them. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kgRux7UFFS — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) June 7, 2022

DPS says the driver of the 18-wheeler and the driver of the truck were taken to the Madisonville hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the pair of crashes.

Update: Clint has been released. Colton is in stable condition with a long recovery but will need continuous prayers.... Posted by Marquez Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, June 6, 2022

