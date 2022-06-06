Advertisement

Disney sends Uvalde victim’s family ‘Encanto’ dress following her burial

10-year-old Ellie Garcia
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia loved the Disney movie “Encanto,” and the studio’s costume makers sent her parents a custom-made gown and other keepsakes following her burial.

The funeral was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, two days after what would have been her 10th birthday. She was among 19 students killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School May 24.

Her family had been preparing a big birthday bash at her grandmother’s house. She had hoped for gifts related to “Encanto.”

“She loved that movie and talked a lot about it,” her aunt Siria Arizmendi told The Associated Press.

San Antonio-area television stations reported that Disney sent a dress resembling the one worn by Isabela, the older sister in the film, whose special power is making flowers grow. The dress is lilac and decorated with flowers.

Her aunt, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School, said Ellie loved to dance and play sports. Her family described her on a GoFundMe page as a sweet girl “with a lovely and beautiful soul.”

Ellie already had been practicing choreography with her older sister for a quinceanera, even though it still was five years away.

“She was shy but changed in front of the camera,” her aunt said.

