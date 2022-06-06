Advertisement

Four people, including baby, killed in fiery, head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Central Texas

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four individuals, including a 1-year-old girl, were killed when the pickup they were riding in collided head-on with an 18-wheeler about eight miles north of Hamilton, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to the collision at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.

Investigators said Jose Navor Rojas-Resendiz, 45, of Bulverde, Texas, was driving 2005 Ford F-150 pick-up truck south on US 281.

At the same time, a 2022 Kenworth Truck Tractor, operated by a 30-year-old man from Schertz, Texas, was travelling northbound.

For unknown reasons, Rojas-Resendiz’s Ford truck “drifted into the northbound lane into the path of the Kenworth,” DPS said. “The Ford collided head on with the Kenworth.”

The collision caused the Ford to become fully-engulfed in flames.

An investigation revealed two juveniles, the 1-year-old girl and another female juvenile whose age is currently unknown, were ejected from the Ford truck.

The girls, Rojas-Resendiz, and a woman identified as Paula Marie Rojas, 25, were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace James Lively.

The deadly collision remains under investigation. The name of the man driving the 18-wheeler was not released by DPS.

