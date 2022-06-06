Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse now says he plans to attend Blinn College in preparation for Texas A&M

Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called "Kenosha On Camera," comes a month after Rittenhouse's acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & KBTX) - Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced he plans to attend the Blinn College District as a means of getting admitted into Texas A&M and is “looking forward to making the move to Texas at the end of the month.”

Despite announcing he would be attending Texas A&M University, the school confirmed Sunday that Rittenhouse has not been admitted as a student this fall.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third during violent protests in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He testified that he went to the city that night to provide protection for local businesses, provide first aid, and patrol as the protests devolved into civil unrest.

The teenager was tried on several crimes, including First-degree intentional homicide, and use of a dangerous weapon, but a jury found him not guilty on all counts.

“Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me. I didn’t have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future,” Rittenhouse said Monday.

“I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M. I’m excited to join Texas A&M in 2023!”

Sources tell KBTX that Rittenhouse has not enrolled nor has he been accepted at Texas A&M at this time.

Rittenhouse visited College Station earlier this year, attended a local fundraiser and expressed enthusiasm about potentially moving to Aggieland.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Billy Joe Shaver, who penned songs for Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Bobby Bare, died at...
Judge denies request to throw out country music icon Billy Joe Shaver’s handwritten will
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead, police say
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hung himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Four people, including baby, killed in fiery, head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Central Texas
10-year-old Ellie Garcia
Disney sends Uvalde victim’s family ‘Encanto’ dress following her burial
Firefighters with the Waco Fire Department are battling a brush fire in the 3200 Block of...
Waco firefighters battling brush fire near Lake Waco
After a family's request, a Texan built a specially made uniform case.
Family of fallen Airman finds final home for son’s uniform