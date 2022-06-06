Advertisement

Pittsburgh woman arrested in Texas after trespassing at SpaceX Stargate facility, deputies say

Woman said she wanted to speak with Elon Musk
Elon Musk (left) and Nivea Rose Parker (right)
Elon Musk (left) and Nivea Rose Parker (right)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nivea Rose Parker, 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after she allegedly trespassed at the SpaceX Stargate facility in South Texas.

Deputies responded to the facility located at 1 Rocket Road in reference to a trespasser on June 1.

SpaceX security personnel informed deputies a woman, later identified as Parker, was roaming around the fifth floor of the High Bay #1 building.

Parker claimed to be an employee of SpaceX and wanted to speak to Elon Musk, security said.

An investigation revealed Parker was not an employee of Space X and that she entered the premises without authorization.

When approached by deputies, Parker allegedly tried to run away from the facility.

She was captured and charged with criminal trespass, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and assault on a public servant.

