This week is shaping up to be the hottest in almost two years!

Unfortunately, summer got off to a quick start in May and there’s no signs that summer will be ending any time soon. In fact, this week in Central Texas features near triple-digit highs every single day through the start of the weekend and triple-digit temperatures are possible into much of next week too! Remember, 2021 only had a totals of two 100° days at the Waco Airport, so we’re forecasting what’ll be the hottest week of temperatures since the 7-day period ending September 1st, 2020 when the average high was 101.3° Our current forecast average temperature over the next 7 days is exactly 100°. Today’s weather will likely be the coolest since highs for most spots should stay just below 100°. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies will give way to midday and afternoon sunshine. Highs will stay in the 90s and low triple-digits. The coolest temperatures in the mid-90s will be east of I-35 with temperatures ranging from about 98° to as high as 104° along and west of I-35. Humidity will average out across Central Texas with heat index values peaking between 100° and 105° this afternoon. Thankfully, gusty south winds will be as high as about 30 MPH today and will gust between about 15 and 25 MPH for the rest of the week. Air will be moving around so that’ll make it feel a touch cooler than if we had no breeze at all.

No major changes in our weather are coming soon. Humidity remains high, temperatures remain high, and rain chances remain low. The only hope that we have for rain comes as a cold front attempts to move in late this week and this weekend. It’s the time of year where cold fronts struggle to reach Central Texas and this front will be no different. The front will either likely stall overhead or just north of our area bringing only a 20% chance of rain Saturday. Saturday’s rain chances are highest east of I-35 and out of the forecast west of Highway 281. Regardless of weather or not the front pushes through Saturday, we’re expecting temperatures to only drop partially. Highs Saturday may dip just below 100° but they’ll climb back into the triple-digits for the majority of next week.

