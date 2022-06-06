Triple digit heat for the next 10 days

Dangerously hot days are in the forecast for an extended period of time. Monday was pretty much day 1 in a string of 10+ days of afternoon high temperatures hovering at/above 100°. We do trade highs around 100° for morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. It will be muggy, but that’s your best shot at getting outside this week before it gets too hot. There’s no doubt that this will be hottest stretch of days we’ve had in a while...

We’ve been pretty lucky this year when it comes to the heat - we haven’t had to talk about heat index very much. That’s not the case this week - high humidity in Central Texas makes the “feels like” temperatures in the afternoons between 100° and 105° each day. We do get mother nature’s built in fan with wind gust between about 15 and 25 MPH for the rest of the week. Friday will be the hottest day this week as air temperatures climb above 100 degrees and could be breaking records. Friday afternoon could feel around 107°-110° for several hours. You’ll want to plan to be inside as much as possible then.

No major changes in our weather are coming soon. Humidity remains high, temperatures remain high, and rain chances remain low. The only hope that we have for rain comes as a cold front attempts to move in late this week and this weekend. It’s the time of year where cold fronts struggle to reach Central Texas and this front will be no different. The front will either likely stall overhead or just north of our area bringing only a 20% chance of rain Saturday. Saturday’s rain chances are highest east of I-35 and out of the forecast west of Highway 281. Regardless of whether or not the front pushes through Saturday, we’re expecting temperatures to only drop partially. Highs Saturday may dip just below 100° but they’ll climb back into the triple-digits for the majority of next week too.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.