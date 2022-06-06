Waco drug dealer accused of sexually abusing customer’s daughter sentenced after accepting plea offer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Waco drug dealer charged with sexually abusing the daughter of one of his drug customers was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday.

Oscar Oliver Mata, 41, was set to stand trial Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court on four counts of sexual assault of a child. Instead, he accepted a plea offer from prosecutors that called for him to be sentenced to 15 years in prison on each of the four counts.

Mata will serve the four terms concurrently. Those terms will run concurrently with a 35-year prison sentence Mata was given in September 2017 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Mata also pleaded guilty to evading police with a vehicle in September 2017 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which is running concurrently with the 35-year drug term.

According to court records, the father of the 15-year-old girl who Mata sexually assaulted was charged with trafficking the girl to Mata as payment for the drugs Mata was providing him. The girl’s father pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of endangering a child and was sentenced to 20 months in a state jail facility.

Prosecutor Will Hix said the plea agreement with Mata was offered to benefit the victim.

“The trafficking victim didn’t want to have to go through the retraumatizing process of testifying in multiple trials,” Hix said.

Mata’s attorney, Alan Bennett, declined comment Monday on Mata’s plea deal.

According to an arrest affidavit for Mata’s evading case in September 2016, a Robinson police sergeant clocked Mata riding his motorcycle with a female passenger 78 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The officer pursued Mata, who accelerated on South Loop 340 to more than 100 mph, the officer reported. Mata stopped the motorcycle and the passenger got off, but Mata sped away again, exiting on Franklin Avenue. Mata attempted the flee the officer, but lost control of the motorcycle while trying to turn right onto a side street, the officer reported. The motorcycle stopped “suddenly” in front of the patrol car, and the officer slammed on the brakes. The patrol car struck the back of Mata’s motorcycle, causing it to fall over.

Mata got up and tried to run away but the officer tackled him, according to the affidavit. Mata was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Officers found marijuana and drug pipes with trace amounts of methamphetamine on Mata, the records indicate.

