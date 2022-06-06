Waco man found not guilty in killing of AT&T lineworker recommitted to state mental hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2016 stabbing and beating death of an AT&T lineworker was recommitted to a state mental hospital Monday for at least another year after doctors said he remains a serious threat to others.

Judge David Hodges ordered Zachary Lamone McKee to remain at Austin State Hospital for 12 months, when his indefinite commitment order will be reviewed again.

McKee, 32, who has a long history of mental illness and substance abuse, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in October 2019 in the April 2016 death of Kenneth Cleveland, a 61-year-old AT&T technician and the father of seven daughters.

According to a report from doctors at Austin State Hospital, McKee suffers from “schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type” with a history of “polysubstance abuse.”

McKee reported hearing birds telling him Cleveland, who was working in the 1400 block of Baron Avenue, was a police officer working undercover. McKee stabbed him more than 20 times, beat him with a shovel and set his clothes on fire.

Dr. Feroza Talukda, attending physician at Austin State Hospital, wrote in a report to Hodges that McKee “continues to display medication compliance with all of his medications and is readily available to participate in treatment team meetings.”

“Mr. McKee participates in weekly individual therapy where he works to increase insight into his need for treatment, and the severity of his mental health and substance use disorders,” Talukda’s report states.

In recommending that McKee remain for additional treatment in the restrictive environment, Dr. Mollimichelle Cabledue, wrote in a report that McKee’s “lack of insight and substance use history are two of his mot salient risk factors for violence. He requires intervention in these areas before he’ll be appropriate for community discharge.”

Criminal defendants found not guilty by reason of insanity are treated at state mental hospitals. The law requires the court to conduct annual reviews of the defendants’ status to see if they can be released, transferred to a less-restrictive setting or confined for additional treatment.

McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson, who reconsidered how his office handles mental health cases in the wake of withering criticism about how he handled the McKee case, has predicted that McKee will spend the rest of his life in a mental hospital.

Several of Cleveland’s family members and others said that McKee was “playing the system” by feigning mental illness, while one said the resolution “was a big slap in the face to this family.”

Two of three doctors appointed to examine McKee determined he was insane at the time of the offense. A third said he exhibited signs that he knew what he did was wrong and tried to cover up his crime. That led the doctor to conclude he was sane at the time of the murder.

