Waco man gets 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing girl, 4

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Demarcus Tywun Conner, 22, was the number one case on 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly’s trial docket on Monday. However, he agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of indecency with a child by contact in exchange for a 15-year prison term.

Conner was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6, a count that carried a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison without parole and a maximum term of life without parole.

Prosecutor Will Hix said “it was in the best interest of the victim not to have to go through the trauma of a trial.”

“It also was important that he was willing to take responsibility for his actions,” Hix said.

Hix said Conner will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be under a lifetime protective order that prevents him from being around the victim.

Conner’s attorney, Darren Obenoskey, declined comment on the case Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim, who was 4 at the time, told Waco police and Child Protective Services investigators that Conner sexually abused her in March 2018.

Conner must be given credit for serving at least half of his 15-year sentence before he can seek parole.

