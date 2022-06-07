Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Bremond woman provides love and essential items for those in rough times

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Bremond where a local woman appropriates love and essential items for folks that might be going through a rough time.
By Pete Sousa
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
“We’re just here to help the community”, Peggy Watson, Be Remarkable Winner

Peggy Watson runs Our Open Hands, Inc. and she was definitely surprised when we showed up with the Be Remarkable Award.

Shirley Davidson nominated Peggy for so many reasons, but she made sure to mention her commitment to the community.

“She is so dedicated. First to her family, and to the community. It takes a lot of time, a lot hours, free hours to do this.”, Shirley Davidson, Nominator.

Our Open Hands isn’t just a place for people to get items they need. Some get help with bills, rent, and sometimes food.”

“Probably within the next few weeks we’re going to start having some extra food here for children through the summer.”, Peggy Watson.

Peggy was humbled by the award, but vulnerable on how Our Open Hands helps her.

“I have no words, it’s what I get joy out of.”

You can bet the Be Remarkable Award money will be put toward “Our Open Hands” in helping the people in Bremond and beyond.

“Part of it is a donation for $500 to help you out.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel | Stark Injury Lawyers

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.

