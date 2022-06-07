Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Volunteer works around the clock to make a difference

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to the Cove House Free Clinic where folks without health insurance can find medical support thanks in part to a volunteer
By Pete Sousa
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to the Cove House Free Clinic where folks without health insurance can find medical support thanks in part to a volunteer working around the clock to make a difference.

“Are ya staying pretty busy here?”, Danny Daniel, Daniel and Stark Injury Attorneys

“Oh yes sir, yes sir!”, Lisa White, Cove House Volunteer

Lisa White and her team of about 15 volunteers makes time to support Copperas Cove and the surrounding areas.

She was nominated by fellow volunteer Kathy Lamb because unlike other volunteers she’s there in the morning, noon, and night.

Her commitment to those who need a hand hits close to home.

“I had a mother-in-law. She passed away, and when she passed away she didn’t have insurance and the hospital kind of left her to go. I made a promise to myself at that time that I want to go out and help people who don’t have insurance.”, Lisa White, Be Remarkable Winner.

The clinic offers a range of medical services from things like cardiac care to mental health appointments and Lisa does everything from scheduling those appointments to pulling lab results.

Her mentality when she got the call that she had won was total shock and of course she displayed great humility.

“I was like, oh my gosh are we talking about the same person?”

Part of the “Be Remarkable” program, the law firm donates $500 dollars to help with continuing the work that you’re doing here.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel | Stark Injury Lawyers

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.

