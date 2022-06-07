Advertisement

Central Texas coaches team up to hold a new football camp

254 Skills Camp
254 Skills Camp(Station)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas high school coaches are working together to help athletes in the area.

Midway High School is playing host to the first-ever 254 HOT Skills Camp, which is open to incoming junior high and high school students.

Athletes are receiving one-on-one training, position group training, and are getting to compete in seven-on-seven drills.

Organizers hope to make the camp an annual event.

