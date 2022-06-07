The heat goes marching on...

High pressure is in place across Texas and Mexico and is going to move closer to us in the coming days. This means that the heat + humidity sticks with us and even builds as the week goes on. Friday looks to be the hottest day of the week with a southwest wind that will help to soar temperatures above the century mark. We could be matching or breaking the record high on Friday. The only relief comes once the sun goes down or before it comes up, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s in those timeframes. Other than that, it’s a brutally hot heat wave for us for the foreseeable future.

The forecast continues with more hot and dry weather this weekend and all of next week! Highs will stay close to, if not over, 100° every single day through the end of next week and likely beyond too. The latest guidance shows that the upper level ridging that’s in place will block any hope for cold fronts or rain throughout the next 7 to 10 days...maybe even longer. The summertime set up is definitely in control and it will take a pretty significant pattern shift or a tropical system to really change how the weather plays out. As of now, the tropics look very quiet with no development expected.

