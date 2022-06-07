Advertisement

The heat goes marching on...

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure is in place across Texas and Mexico and is going to move closer to us in the coming days. This means that the heat + humidity sticks with us and even builds as the week goes on. Friday looks to be the hottest day of the week with a southwest wind that will help to soar temperatures above the century mark. We could be matching or breaking the record high on Friday. The only relief comes once the sun goes down or before it comes up, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s in those timeframes. Other than that, it’s a brutally hot heat wave for us for the foreseeable future.

The forecast continues with more hot and dry weather this weekend and all of next week! Highs will stay close to, if not over, 100° every single day through the end of next week and likely beyond too. The latest guidance shows that the upper level ridging that’s in place will block any hope for cold fronts or rain throughout the next 7 to 10 days...maybe even longer. The summertime set up is definitely in control and it will take a pretty significant pattern shift or a tropical system to really change how the weather plays out. As of now, the tropics look very quiet with no development expected.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Billy Joe Shaver, who penned songs for Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Bobby Bare, died at...
Judge denies request to throw out country music icon Billy Joe Shaver’s handwritten will
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead, police say

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
Buckle up! We’re expecting some of the hottest June weather since 2011...
Sean's Tuesday Fastcast
Johnson Brothers Ford Fastcast Image
This week is shaping up to be the hottest in almost two years!
Sean's Monday Fastcast