Inmate, 3 prison staff members injured in early morning crash on I-45

The TDCJ staff and inmate were traveling back from UTMB Galveston to the Rusk Correctional Unit.
(MGN)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities say three Texas Department of Criminal Justice correctional officers and an inmate have been transported to the hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning.

Conroe police say the crash took place in the 10000 block of N. IH 45 N. around 2:40 a.m. and involved a potentially drunk driver.

KPRC reports when the Conroe Fire Department arrived on the scene, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisoner van was found against the center concrete barrier with extensive front-end damage. Inside the vehicle were three prison guards and an inmate.

The inmate and three TDCJ staff members were transported to area hospitals, authorities say. According to KPRC, TDCJ reports the inmate is in critical condition and the other staff members are in stable condition.

Police say the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Officers say that driver is believed to be at fault for the crash and alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

