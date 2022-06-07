‘She’s on the floor dead’: Temple man shot girlfriend in the forehead after argument, affidavit states

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals Tommy Lee Shelton was charged with murder in the killing of 47-year-old Erin Gilligan after an argument on June 1, 2022.

Police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 600 block of N. Second Street shortly before 8 p.m. that evening.

The affidavit reveals Shelton’s son in Hawaii called Temple Police to report that his father had just called him to let him know he had just killed his girlfriend and that he was going to kill himself too

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered Shelton sitting on the steps of the house. When asked about the whereabouts of his girlfriend, Shelton allegedly replied “she’s on the floor dead.”

Shelton, according to the document, further said, “I’m the bad guy.”

The officers found Gilligan dead from an apparent gunshot wound, lying in a pool of blood inside a bedroom.

An autopsy report by the medical examiner states Gilligan suffered a single gunshot wound to the forehead and evidence suggested “the muzzle of the gun was less than three feet away from the victim.”

During an interview with detectives, Shelton allegedly said that, moments before the shooting, he and Gilligan had argued after he sent money to his daughter.

Shelton, the affidavit further states, told detectives he placed the .40 caliber Remington handgun in a kitchen drawer moments after he shot the woman.

