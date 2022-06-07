Advertisement

Uvalde’s Xavier Lopez: His smile would ‘cheer anyone up’

Jose Mata, top, a brother of Xavier Lopez, and a man, who declined to give his name, place a...
Jose Mata, top, a brother of Xavier Lopez, and a man, who declined to give his name, place a wooden cross decorated with a baseball bat at a memorial honoring his brother outside his home in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Lopez was one of the students killed in last week's shooting at Robb Elementary School.((AP Photo/Jae C. Hong))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Xavier Lopez had a smile that lit up the room.

“He was funny, never serious and his smile,” Felicha Martinez told the Washington Post. “That smile I will never forget. It would always cheer anyone up.”

Xavier, 10, was among the 19 children and two teachers killed on May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Xavier was remembered Tuesday at a funeral. More visitations, funerals and burials will continue through much of the month.

Xavier’s cousin, Liza Garza, recalled his enthusiasm for life.

“He was just a loving ... little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen,” Garza said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Xavier loved playing on his baseball team, the Blue Jays. He was eager for summer so he could go swimming.

Hours before the shooting, his mother took a photo of Xavier holding his honor roll certificate. She told the Post she didn’t imagine it would be the last moment she would share with him.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Billy Joe Shaver, who penned songs for Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Bobby Bare, died at...
Judge denies request to throw out country music icon Billy Joe Shaver’s handwritten will
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead, police say
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says

Latest News

Inmate, 3 prison staff members injured in early morning crash on I-45
At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire...
Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters
The main water supply in Bell County has approved changes to its system that should prevent...
Back-up power project first step in updates to Bell County water system
FILE: Texas Senator John Cornyn
Texas Senator John Cornyn says federal gun legislation won’t include weapons bans or expanding background checks